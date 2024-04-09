Stella Chase Gets a Special Sneak Peek at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Disneyland Resort Ambassadors shared on their Instagram page welcoming Stella Chase and her daughter, Myla Poree, to Disneyland, giving them a special sneak peek of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Stella Chase and her daughter, Myla Pore, were able to get a special sneak peek at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Stella’s mother, Leah Chase, was the inspiration for Tiana from Disney Animation’s The Princess and the Frog.

Here's what Disney shared, “What an honor to welcome Stella Chase and her daughter, Myla Poree, to @disneyland! Stella’s mother, Leah Chase, owned the world-renowned @dookychaserestaurant and was the inspiration for Tiana from @disneyanimation’s The Princess and the Frog. Stella got a special sneak peek of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure coming to the resort later this year and, of course, spent time with Princess Tiana. We’re incredibly grateful to be part of the wonderful legacy of Leah, The Queen of Creole Cuisine, and the Chase family.”

