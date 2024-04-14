Brief First Look at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Merchandise Shared by Walt Disney World Ambassador

As we await the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, we got our first look at some of the merchandise for the new attraction.

Walt Disney World Ambassador Shannon Smith-Conrad shared a brief first look at some of the Tiana’s Bayou Adventure merchandise.

In the video below you can see a new T-shirt themed to the new attraction, as well as some brand new Minnie ears.

There is sure to be plenty more merchandise to come, but for now, you can enjoy Shannon’s reveal of these two new items:

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including: Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen Michael Leon Wooley as Louis Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana



