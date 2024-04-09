First Look Inside Reimagined 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Walt Disney World has shared a first look inside the reimagined 1900 Park Fare at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa ahead of its reopening tomorrow, April 10th.

What’s Happening:

The iconic 1900 Park Fare restaurant is opening its doors once again at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa on April 10th, revealing a refreshed look, delectable dishes and beloved characters who celebrate the power of wishes.

A new look for the dining room pays homage to the late Victorian period, with art reminiscent of this golden era. Carousel theming is woven throughout the decor, recalling carefree times spent in gardens and fairgrounds enjoying jolly times outdoors.

The reopening is the latest in a series of grand touches that have come to Disney’s Grand Floridian, as the beautiful resort continues to be transformed into a beacon of storybook charm.

Guests can meet Princess Tiana in her new costume created for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure when it was first previewed

You’ll also be able to meet with Aladdin in his princely finest, along with Mirabel and Cinderella, as they make appearances during breakfast and dinner service.

Timeless dishes, like the famous Strawberry Soup, will return for both breakfast and dinner service. For morning meals, guests can look forward to a scrumptious array of dishes, including Beef and Potato Hash, Cinnamon Pull-apart Bread, Classic Eggs Benedict, Cheesy Potato Casserole, and so much more.

At dinner, tuck into Tiana’s Gumbo with Spicy Andouille Sausage, Peel-n-Eat Shrimp, Porchetta with Hunter’s Sauce, and myriad other delectable dishes.

To explore the full menu, check out the recently released Foodie Guide

Reservations for 1900 Park Fare are currently open on the My Disney Experience app and DisneyWorld.com