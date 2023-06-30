Tiana Debuts Adventurous New Costume at ESSENCE Fest

Today at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans, we got a first look at Tiana sporting her brand-new costume for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks shared a video of Tiana’s new costume at the Magic Kingdom

Concept art for this new Tiana costume was first revealed at last year’s ESSENCE Fest

Of course, guests can currently still meet with Tiana in her gown, as this costume won’t debut until the attraction opens.

We were also able to get a couple of far-away shots of the costume being shown off at ESSENCE Fest.

And here are a few screen-grabs from the Disney Parks video.

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

The attraction will also feature 17 new characters, including Prince Naveen’s younger brother, Ralphie.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland Walt Disney World