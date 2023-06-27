Photos: Tiana’s Foods Water Tower Installed at the Magic Kingdom

A new milestone has been reached in the construction of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom, as the Tiana’s Foods water tower was installed overnight.

What’s Happening:

The Tiana’s Foods water tower has been installed at Magic Kingdom where Splash Mountain

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

The attraction will also feature 17 new characters, including Prince Naveen’s younger brother, Ralphie.

The backside of the water tower says “Never, ever lose sight of what’s really important.”

Disney Parks shared a TikTok showing the installation of the tower overnight.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland Walt Disney World