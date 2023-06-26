Disney to Showcase Content and Talent at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans

Disney is set to have a major presence at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, showcasing content and talent, while celebrating the "Power of Joy" through one-of-a-kind panels, special performances, meet and greets with characters, exclusive screenings, and giveaways.

What’s Happening:

The 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture takes place Thursday, June 29th through Monday, July 3rd in New Orleans.

Hulu ESSENCE Fest Primetime . All Hulu subscribers will have the opportunity to join the celebration and catch exclusive virtual-only content and highlights from daytime experiences, as well as epic live performances from Ms. Lauryn Hill, Missy Elliott, Megan Thee Stallion and many more in the Super Dome.

Offerings at this year’s festival will include the following:

Studio Showcase: Haunted Mansion Disney+ Star Wars : Ahsoka Wish , starring Ariana DeBose.

, starring Ariana DeBose. Disney’s “Came to Play ” Booth : All weekend, festival attendees will have the chance to enter the world of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products in the convention center. The space will include surprise character appearances, fun photo opportunities, giveaways and more. Inside the booth, festival goers can also enjoy an immersive shopping experience featuring the latest products and books–from Black licensees and authors—available in our parks, stores and on shopDisney.

Festival attendees can also check out the ESSENCE Film Festival to catch panels and screenings with filmmakers and talent from shows, movies, documentaries and podcasts across the company, including: ESSENCE Stage: ESSENCE stage activations include a special fashion show celebrating 100 years of Disney and inspired by 50 years of hip-hop taking place on Friday, July 29th. Throughout the weekend, Disney will host panels featuring Disney creators and collaborators from across the company. Panels and special moments include a Q&A session on Disney vacations across the globe, a Celebrate Soulfully Parks showcase that highlights the experiences of black culture and heritage at Walt Disney World Disneyland Resort

Book lovers can check out authors R.K. Russell ( ) and Marisa Moore ( ) on the Black Storytelling panel moderated by the executive editor of Andscape Books, Aliya King Neil, and attend a book signing immediately following the panel. Disney Publishing Worldwide will also be celebrating titles by several authors in addition to Russell and Moore in the Disney Retail Showroom, including ABC News’ Deborah Roberts’ “Lessons Learned and Cherished” and Tre’vell Anderson’s . Books for audience giveaways will be shared with fans throughout the weekend. ABC News and Owned Television Stations: ABC News’ Janai Norman, co-anchor of the Good Morning America Saturday and Sunday broadcasts, will anchor Saturday from the Convention Center, plus join ESSENCE Stage later in the day as host and panel moderator. New York’s WABC-TV Channel 7 Eyewitness News anchor Sade Baderinwa and Los Angeles’ ABC7 anchor Rachel Brown will also moderate panels and report from the festival. ABC Owned Television Stations, in partnership with Microsoft Philanthropy, will offer an exclusive preview of the new Our America series “In The Black,” focusing on financial empowerment with actress Phylicia Rashad.

