New Tiana Costume Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Announced earlier today at ESSENCE Fest in New Orleans, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening late 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Disney has just released some additional information on the upcoming retheme to Splash Mountain.
- Tiana will be receiving a new, adventurous look for the attraction.
- In an ESSENCE Fest panel moderated by Yvette Nicole Brown, Imagineers discussed their meticulous approach to cultivating this all-important aspect of Tiana’s second act.
- From researching prevailing trends of the 1920s – the era in which the story takes place – to looking through family archives, the team ensured Tiana’s look was historically accurate and authentic to the character.
- “Tiana was equally at home in the bayou as she was at a banquet,” Costume Designer Ida Muldrow said. “We wanted her look to reflect that, and be a compliment to the story’s setting.”
- Attendees heard about the creative process as well, and the considerations taken in developing a unique hairstyle for Tiana. The team placed emphasis on the versatility of Black women’s hair and its significance to our identity across geographies and generations.
- “Our efforts are a tribute to the beauty and dignity of all the proud Black women who came before us,” Muldrow said. “And to their great-grand daughters joining us on the journey today, we’re celebrating with you.”
- Disney’s team spent a great deal of time to ensure the representation of Tiana is authentic.
- Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.
- Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.
