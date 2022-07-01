Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Slated to Open in Late 2024 at Disneyland, Magic Kingdom

Two years ago, Disney announced that Splash Mountain at both Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom would be overhauled into a new attraction themed to The Princess and the Frog. Today, at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans, more details on the project were revealed, including an official name.

What’s Happening:

Today, Disney officially announced that Tiana’s Bayou Adventure would be opening at the Disneyland and Walt Disney World

The Disney Parks Blog

“From exploring the French Market and the bayou, to consulting with academics, chefs, musicians and cultural institutions, Imagineers have received inspiration from all over the region and learned from local experts along the way.”

Picking up where the film left off, guests will join Princess Tiana, Naveen and jazz-loving alligator Louis on an adventure through the bayou as they prepare to host a one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras celebration where everyone is welcome.

Along the way, guests will encounter familiar faces, make new friends and travel through the bayou to original music inspired by songs from the film as they are brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s story.

As mentioned, today’s announcements came as part of a panel at the ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans.

This presentation was moderated by Victoria Uwumarogie (senior lifestyle editor at ESSENCE Magazine), with Charita Carter (executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering), Ted Robledo (executive creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering) and Stella Chase (daughter of the late Chef Leah Chase who inspired Tiana’s story) participation in the discussion.

Attendees were treated to live art demonstrations provided by emerging talent from YAYA Arts Center (an organization we’ve engaged to commission artwork from alumna Sharika Mahdi as well as music from the world-renowned Preservation Hall Jazz Band along with a performance by the voice of Mama Odie and living legend herself, Jenifer Lewis.

What They’re Saying:

Charita Carter: “In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans. Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘if you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”