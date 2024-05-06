Queue Signage Being Installed at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- As work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to have it ready for its summer opening, the finishing touches are being added to the attraction.
- The digital signs for the standby and Lightning Lane queues are currently being installed at the attraction.
- Test rides have been occurring recently, with imagineers seen taking the plunge, so it seems that the final touches and efficiency enhancements are being added to make it ready-to-go for guests in the coming months.
More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure News:
- Photos: Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Construction Update – 5/2
- Jenifer Lewis Meets Mama Odie Animatronic from "Tiana's Bayou Adventure"
- Dooky Chase Restaurant Namesake Family Invited To Walt Disney World To Be Among First Riders Aboard "Tiana's Bayou Adventure"
- Brief First Look at Tiana's Bayou Adventure Merchandise Shared by Walt Disney World Ambassador
- Disney Reveals Final Batch of New Critters for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com