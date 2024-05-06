Queue Signage Being Installed at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

  • As work continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure to have it ready for its summer opening, the finishing touches are being added to the attraction.
  • The digital signs for the standby and Lightning Lane queues are currently being installed at the attraction.

  • Test rides have been occurring recently, with imagineers seen taking the plunge, so it seems that the final touches and efficiency enhancements are being added to make it ready-to-go for guests in the coming months.

More Tiana’s Bayou Adventure News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight