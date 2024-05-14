Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog with a special screening at Disney Springs on June 22nd.
What’s Happening:
- It’s been 15 years since we first went rolling down the bayou with Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Ray, and Mama Odie!
- Celebrate this milestone anniversary with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, as we take D23 Members back to the magic of New Orleans and the bayou with a special theatrical screening celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog at Disney Springs.
- Much like Ray and his firefly family, we’re flitting about with anticipation and aglow with joy!
- This film has inspired the world, and we’re especially excited to usher in the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure with a screening of the first chapter in Tiana’s story that boasts a legacy like no other.
- D23 Members in attendance will enjoy a special pre-screening presentation, along with a complimentary beverage and a special D23-exclusive glow-in-the-dark anniversary pin featuring Ray and Evangeline.
- And to further jazz up your screening experience, prepare your palate for a sensational sweet treat from fan-favorite Gideon’s Bakehouse!
- Created exclusively for D23 Members in attendance at this anniversary screening, the Mardi Gras-inspired cookie features vanilla sugar cookie dough, festively decorated with purple, green, and gold sugar crystals, and filled with a delicious cinnamon pecan strudel.
Two times available for this screening celebration at AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 on June 22… both screenings will feature the same offerings:
- Gold Member: $23 + $5 Processing Fee per ticket
- General Member: $33 + $5 Processing Fee per ticket
Details:
- This experience DOES NOT include access to the D23 Gold Member Celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom. Please note these two experiences are ticketed separately.
Ticket Includes:
- One (1) Mardi Gras-inspired cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse: From fan-favorite Gideon’s Bakehouse comes a special creation, bringing a taste of the crescent city to Florida!
- One (1) complimentary beverage at AMC Theaters
- One (1) The Princess and the Frog 15th Anniversary Glow-in-the-dark pin: Featuring Ray gazing up at his lovely Evangeline, we’re thrilled to celebrate 15 years of firefly love with this D23-Exclusive keepsake!
