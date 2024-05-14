Celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Princess and the Frog with a special screening at Disney Springs on June 22nd.

What’s Happening:

It’s been 15 years since we first went rolling down the bayou with Tiana, Naveen, Louis, Ray, and Mama Odie!

Celebrate this milestone anniversary with D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, as we take D23 Members back to the magic of New Orleans and the bayou with a special theatrical screening celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Princess and the Frog at Disney Springs.

at Disney Springs. Much like Ray and his firefly family, we’re flitting about with anticipation and aglow with joy!

This film has inspired the world, and we’re especially excited to usher in the debut of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

D23 Members in attendance will enjoy a special pre-screening presentation, along with a complimentary beverage and a special D23-exclusive glow-in-the-dark anniversary pin featuring Ray and Evangeline.

And to further jazz up your screening experience, prepare your palate for a sensational sweet treat from fan-favorite Gideon’s Bakehouse

Created exclusively for D23 Members in attendance at this anniversary screening, the Mardi Gras-inspired cookie features vanilla sugar cookie dough, festively decorated with purple, green, and gold sugar crystals, and filled with a delicious cinnamon pecan strudel.

Two times available for this screening celebration at AMC Dine-In Disney Springs 24 on June 22… both screenings will feature the same offerings:

Tickets:

Gold Member: $23 + $5 Processing Fee per ticket

General Member: $33 + $5 Processing Fee per ticket

Details:

Ticket Includes:

One (1) Mardi Gras-inspired cookie from Gideon’s Bakehouse: From fan-favorite Gideon’s Bakehouse comes a special creation, bringing a taste of the crescent city to Florida!

One (1) complimentary beverage at AMC Theaters

One (1) The Princess and the Frog 15th Anniversary Glow-in-the-dark pin: Featuring Ray gazing up at his lovely Evangeline, we’re thrilled to celebrate 15 years of firefly love with this D23-Exclusive keepsake!