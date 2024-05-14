Details Revealed for D23 Gold Member Celebration of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at the Magic Kingdom

If you are a D23 Gold Member, you can have the opportunity to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure before the June 28 opening date with a special ticket.

If you are a D23 Gold Member, you can purchase a ticket to be among one of the first groups to ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom

This event will have restricted capacity to comply with Park Reservation Guidelines, so please note there will be a virtual queue for tickets once on sale.

It is not guaranteed that all D23 Gold Members that join the virtual queue will receive tickets to this event.

For best practices, please make sure to be logged into D23.com with the email address attached to your Gold Membership before tickets launch, then immediately join the queue when the virtual queue goes live.

D23 Gold Members, you’re in for an experience worth savoring! Tiana’s Foods and D23: The Official Disney Fan Club extend a warm New Orleans invitation to you.

Be among the very first to experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park!

You’ll be able to enjoy the attraction before it opens to the public, celebrating this exciting new adventure with a beautiful evening on the bayou! In case you’re wondering just what might be on the menu for D23 Gold Members, here’s a look at we have cooking for this spectacular celebration:

Festive Fun at Magic Kingdom Park: D23 Gold Members and their guests will have access to Magic Kingdom Park during the event hours and will be able to experience the attraction as many times as they wish. Members are invited to mingle and make some new friends with fellow guests as they snack on some tasty refreshments! After all, we’re on this earth to have some fun!

Guests in attendance will also receive a little “lagniappe” (that’s how they say “a little something extra” in New Orleans, in case you didn’t know!) with a D23-exclusive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Commemorative Pin. We’re positive it’s going to bring your collection to a tantalizing simmer! It’s sure to be a night full of heart and soul, made all the more flavorful by the spice of life! Tickets are on sale May 16, 2024 at 10 a.m. PT, with this sensational celebration happening Saturday, June 22, 2024.

This experience DOES NOT include access to the D23 The Princess and the Frog 15th Anniversary Screening at Disney Springs

Entry to Magic Kingdom Park (for event hours only).

Light refreshments for all D23 Gold Members in attendance.

Exclusive entry to D23 preview experience of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

One (1) D23-exclusive Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Commemorative Pin

Live jazz performances to enjoy at the attraction space throughout the night.

More about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom Park: Join Princess Tiana and jazz-loving alligator Louis on their journey through a shimmering bayou as they prepare for a spirited celebration during Mardi Gras season. Along the way, you’ll see familiar faces and make new friends as you’re brought into the next chapter of Tiana’s inspiring story.

Check-in opens at the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with park admission beginning directly after. Gold Members should continue to the Magic Kingdom Park via monorail or ferry. Gold Members and their guests can explore the park up until the event begins at 6:30 p.m. when they will be able to enter the entrance to the attraction. From there, D23 Gold Members can experience Tiana’s Bayou Adventure until 9:30 p.m. Please note, parking at the Ticket and Transportation Center is not included in the cost of the event ticket.

All guests will be required to check-in at the Ticket and Transportation Center for the event. There will NOT be registration at the entrance to the Magic Kingdom or inside the Magic Kingdom at the attraction.