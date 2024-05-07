New Episode of “D23 Inside Disney” Covers “X-Men ‘97”

A new episode of D23 Inside Disney has been released discussing X-Men ‘97.
What’s Happening:
- A new episode of the YouTube series D23 Inside Disney has been released, covering the hit Marvel animated series, X-Men ‘97.
- The episode includes interviews with Brad Winderbaum, the Executive Producer and Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation for Marvel Studios, along with Ross Marquand, the voice of Charles Xavier, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, the VP of Marvel Animation.
- Alongside the interviews, the hosts tour the AirBnB “Icon” Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning and preview the newest episode of the series.
- X-Men ‘97 streams exclusively on Disney+.
More Marvel News:
- Embrace Your Mutant Side with New "X-Men '97" Exclusives from BoxLunch
- Elevate Your Halloween or Cosplay Looks with X-Men and "X-Men '97" Costumes
- Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ’97″ Celebrates at Hollywood’s El Capitan Theatre Ahead of the Disney+ Launch on March 20th
- Streaming Review: "Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Echo" Leaves Us Wanting More
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now