New Episode of “D23 Inside Disney” Covers “X-Men ‘97”

A new episode of D23 Inside Disney has been released discussing X-Men ‘97.

What’s Happening:

A new episode of the YouTube series D23 Inside Disney has been released, covering the hit Marvel X-Men ‘97 .

has been released, covering the hit . The episode includes interviews with Brad Winderbaum, the Executive Producer and Head of TV, Streaming, and Animation for Marvel Studios, along with Ross Marquand, the voice of Charles Xavier, and Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, the VP of Marvel Animation.

Alongside the interviews, the hosts tour the AirBnB “Icon” Xavier’s Institute for Higher Learning and preview the newest episode of the series.

X-Men ‘97 streams exclusively on Disney+

