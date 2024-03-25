The era of Mutants has arrived…at least on Disney+ as Marvel’s X-Men ‘97 takes the streaming platform by Storm! and Gambit, and Magneto. BoxLunch is joining the fun with exclusive apparel and accessories featuring all of our favorite mutants.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

We are high on the X-Men hype now that Marvel’s long awaited reboot? continuation? of the animated series has made its debut on Disney+. As fans absorb new episodes of X-Men ‘97 , BoxLunch is delivering apparel and accessories themed to the group of super powered mutants.

, BoxLunch is delivering apparel and accessories themed to the group of super powered mutants. Whether Wolverine is fans’ go to guy or they’re drawn to Rogue, Cyclops, Storm and others, there’s plenty of X-Men and X-Men ‘97 merch to satisfy every nerd's heart.

Marvel X-Men '97 Logan Basketball Jersey – BoxLunch Exclusive

With just two exceptions, everything featured here is exclusive to BoxLunch, so guests will not want to miss out on these awesome items like the Logan Basketball Jersey, or Storm Funko Pop! figure.

Funko Pop! Marvel X-Men Storm Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure — BoxLunch Exclusive

Guests can shop all their X-Men selections now online at BoxLunch.com

Marvel X-Men '97 Group Portrait Colorblock Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel X-Men '97 Logo Bomber Jacket – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel X-Men '97 Wolverine Striped Portrait Crewneck – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel X-Men Cyclops Cartoon Portrait T-Shirt – BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel X-Men Wolverine Crossbody Bag — BoxLunch Exclusive

Our Universe Marvel X-Men Character Coin Purse — BoxLunch Exclusive

Marvel X-Men '97 Rogue Panels Womens Tank Top – WHITE

Marvel X-Men '97 Jean Grey Panels T-Shirt – WHITE

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

More X-Men Merchandise:

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product collections, BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!