New “X-Men ’97” X-Jet LEGO Set Now Available

Cue the theme song. We may not know exactly when we’ll see X-Men ‘97 on Disney+ just yet, but you can assemble your very own X-Jet with this new LEGO set.
- The LEGO Marvel X-Men X-Jet is the ultimate transportation for fans of supercool planes, buildable LEGO Marvel toys and Marvel Studios’ TV series X-Men ’97.
- If you’re looking for trendy LEGO Marvel building toys as gifts for kids aged 8+, the X-Men X-Jet buildable fighter jet toy is just the thing to take their Super Hero status to new heights.
- This spectacular plane model-building kit, based on the X-Jet in X-Men ’97, will inspire endless high-flying adventures with its Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine minifigures.
- The buildable action toy features twin cockpits with room for 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings.
- The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine's long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure.
- For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app.
- Coming in at 359 pieces, this buildable model jet plane measures over 3 in. (8 cm) high, 11 in. (30 cm) long and 10 in. (25 cm) wide.
- You can order the X-Men X-Jet LEGO set now for $84.99.