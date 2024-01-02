New “X-Men ’97” X-Jet LEGO Set Now Available

Cue the theme song. We may not know exactly when we’ll see X-Men ‘97 on Disney+ just yet, but you can assemble your very own X-Jet with this new LEGO set.

The LEGO Marvel X-Men ’97

If you’re looking for trendy LEGO Marvel building toys as gifts for kids aged 8+, the X-Men X-Jet buildable fighter jet toy is just the thing to take their Super Hero status to new heights.

This spectacular plane model-building kit, based on the X-Jet in X-Men ’97, will inspire endless high-flying adventures with its Cyclops, Rogue, Magneto and Wolverine minifigures.

The buildable action toy features twin cockpits with room for 4 minifigures, 2 stud shooters on both sides of the plane and 2 spring shooters beneath the wings.

The buildable model plane also includes 2 removable containers where kids can store spare studs and Wolverine's long claws when they are not attached to the minifigure.

For added digital fun, builders can zoom in, rotate models in 3D and track their progress using the fun, intuitive LEGO Builder app.