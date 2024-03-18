Marvel and Disney are encouraging fans to revisit the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants with uncanny gifts, use their powers to protect the world in Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, coming to Disney+ this week! How does one get in on the fun? By going shopping of course!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)



The X-Men are back for more butt kicking adventures and Disney is celebrating with a spotlight on toys, clothing and collectibles designed for all mutantkind. Characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops and more bring their powerful personas to the table and fans of all ages can embrace the strength of resilience of the X-Men as never before.

Everyone can become a member of the X-Men thanks to a new collectible pin from Salesone. Available exclusively at GameStop, this X-Men Chestplate Pin Box is perfect for wear or display and is a must-have accessory for every devoted X-Men fan!

X-Men '97 Wolverine Cosplay Chestplate Pin Collector's Box – GameStop Exclusive – $39.99

Unleash your inner mutant with this intricately designed chest plate pin featuring the iconic X-Men logo. Crafted with precision and attention to detail, this magnetic pin is the perfect way to showcase your allegiance to the extraordinary world of mutants.

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

More X-Men Merchandise:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!