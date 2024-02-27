Marvel and Arcade1Up Reveal an Epic “X-Men ‘97” Arcade Machine

Prepare to be transported back to the peak of '90s animation with a modern twist that will awaken every X-Men fan's inner mutant. Marvel and Arcade1Up have collaborated to produce an all-new X-Men ’97 arcade machine inspired by the Marvel Animation series coming to Disney+ on March 20th.

What’s Happening:

Embrace yourself for electrifying battles and iconic face offs featuring your cherished Marvel and Capcom characters. This stellar arcade masterpiece boasts X Men '97 artwork, channeling the essence of a classic era and enhancing your gaming space.

Boasting bespoke features and legendary pre-loaded titles such as Marvel vs Capcom 2, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes, this heroic deluxe edition cabinet is now open for pre-orders directly on Arcade1up.com and will be available for direct purchase in Spring 2024.

In creating the most authentic officially licensed Marvel multiplayer arcade experience with the X-Men '97-inspired cabinet, players will be dazzled by the awesome side panel displays, a light up marquee, 17 inch BOE Colour Monitor, 2-player control deck, 3-D faux coin doors, and Wi-Fi functionality, with online leaderboards that will allow players to compete with others and ultimately come out on top.

For more information on Arcade1Up's new products, check out the official Arcade1Up iOS App Store Google Play

What They’re Saying:

David McIntosh, Head of Brand and Communications at Arcade1Up: "We are honored once again to be collaborating with Marvel on this extraordinary project. Combining both Marvel's hugely beloved characters and our unique cabinet designs, we're absolutely thrilled about this latest endeavor. At Arcade1Up, we are always pushing ourselves beyond the normal. With our vision, passion and dedication to crafting wonderfully nostalgic pieces of equipment within these collaborations, we're just getting started!"