Trailer Released for Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ‘97” Streaming on Disney+ March 20th

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 will debut on Disney+ starting March 20. They have now released the trailer, teaser poster and voice cast lineup.

What’s Happening:

A trailer and teaser poster are now available to celebrate the upcoming Disney+ debut of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97.

The all-new series, which features 10 episodes, begins streaming March 20.

X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Voice Cast:

Ray Chase as Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

JP Karliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

AJ LoCascio as Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

Credits:

Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.

Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.