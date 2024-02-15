Trailer Released for Marvel Animation’s “X-Men ‘97” Streaming on Disney+ March 20th

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 will debut on Disney+ starting March 20. They have now released the trailer, teaser poster and voice cast lineup.
- A trailer and teaser poster are now available to celebrate the upcoming Disney+ debut of Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97.
- The all-new series, which features 10 episodes, begins streaming March 20.
- X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
Voice Cast:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Credits:
- Beau DeMayo serves as head writer; episodes are directed by Jake Castorena, Chase Conley and Emi Yonemura.
- Featuring music by The Newton Brothers, the series is executive produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and DeMayo.
