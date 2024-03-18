Marvel and Disney are encouraging fans to revisit the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants with uncanny gifts, use their powers to protect the world in Marvel Animation’s X-Men ’97, coming to Disney+ this week! How does one get in on the fun? By going shopping of course!

The X-Men are back for more butt kicking adventures and Disney is celebrating with a spotlight on toys, clothing and collectibles designed for all mutantkind. Characters like Wolverine, Storm, Cyclops and more bring their powerful personas to the table and fans of all ages can embrace the strength of resilience of the X-Men as never before.

Funko has a wealth of cool products to add to your Marvel collection including Pop! figures, Pop! Pins, a Soda 6-Pack and even a 500 piece puzzle!

Pop! Cyclops (X-Men ‘97) – $15

Focus the power of your Super Hero lineup with Pop! Cyclops! Complete your X-Men team by recruiting this mutant to help protect your Marvel Animation’s X-Men ‘97 collection!

Pop! 8-Bit Magneto and Pop! 8-Bit Jubilee – $15

Assemble your X-Men team and weigh the odds of allowing this exclusive, 8-bit mutant into your Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 collection!

Funko Pop! 8-bit: X-men '97 Roberto Figure (target Exclusive) – $14.99

Looking for some more 8-bit fun? These Target exclusive Pop! figures add more characters to the mix so you can have the ultimate X-Men Funko battle!

Pop! X-Men '97 Puzzle – $15

Watch your favorite pop culture characters take shape as you put together 500 pieces of fun! This 18″ x 24″ puzzle uses high-quality materials and vibrant Pop! styled artwork. It’s perfect puzzling for the whole family, featuring an original illustration inspired by the new series X-Men ’97!

Vinyl SODA X-Men '97 6-Pack with Cooler at Funko – $100

Keep the members of your Marvel Soda collection cool and refreshed with this Marvel Studios’ X-Men ‘97 6-Piece Soda and Cooler set. Only 12,000 of this Funko exclusive set were made!

About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

