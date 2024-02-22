Marvel’s X-Men are having a moment and the fandom couldn’t be happier. As audiences prepare for the animated reboot X-Men ‘97, Mondo is turning their attention to famous couple Rogue and Gambit with new action figures to add to their collection.

What’s Happening:

Mondo X-Men: The Animated Series action figures.

During a recent livestream, Mondo showcased Rogue and Gambit

Designed in their 90s Animated look and sculpted with precise detail, the stylish, powered up pair are absolute must-have collectibles for X-Men fans.

Each figure is ⅙ scale reaching up to nearly 12″ tall, but height isn’t the only thing going for theme. Multiple points of articulation allow fans to pose the characters in dramatic, dynamic positions for their display case or toy photography.

Swappleable heads, hands, and action inspired accessories are included with each figure giving fans even more exciting display options.

X-Men: The Animated Series Rogue and Gambit are available for pre-order directly through MondoShop.com

Prices range from $200-$210 and the figures are expected to ship in June 2024.

X-Men The Animated Series Rogue 1/6 Scale Figure – Regular Edition – $210

Neutral Portrait

Angry Portrait

Destroyed Blaster Right Hand

Energy Absorption Left Hand

Glove and Ungloved Hand

4 Pairs of Hands

Standard Black Round Base

X-Men The Animated Series Gambit 1/6 Scale Figure – Regular Edition – $200

Neutral Portrait

Smiling Portrait

Pony Tail Portait

Staff

Energy Card

Energy Effect Card Attack

Tithe

Inhibitor collar x2

Figure Stand

4 pairs of hands

More X-Men: The Animated Series from Mondo:

Mondo might be highlighting the arrival of Rogue and Gambit, but the line actually features 8 incredible figures. Wolverine and Omega Red collectibles have sold out, but Magneto, Sabertooth, and two versions of Jubilee (Limited Edition and Regular) can be yours!

Credit to the Artists:

Concept Design and sculpts for both figures were done by Alex Brewer with paint by Tomasz Rozejowski.

Dan Veesenmeyer, Jordan Christianson, Gabe Chicoine contributed to the packaging art and design.

Hector Arce served as art director and Raul Barrero as photographer.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!