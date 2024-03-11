In 2024 all eyes are on Marvel’s X-Men, partially because the highly anticipated series X-Men ‘97 is coming to Disney+, but also because it's the 50th anniversary of Wolverine! Fans looking for fun ways to commemorate Wolverine and the entire X-men crew will love the Youtooz figures that just arrived at Entertainment Earth.
What’s Happening:
- Power up your Marvel collection with the bright colors and bold looks of the X-Men. The popular Marvel Comics heroes are back in action as the animated series comes to Disney+, and they’re also lending their images to a new series of figures from Youtooz.
- Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey each strike a pose and show off their impressive skill for the Youtooz collectibles that are the perfect addition to any X-Men display.
- Similar to Funko Pop! collectibles in terms of height and window packaging, the Youtooz measure 5-inches tall and can be displayed in or out of the box.
- Each character is highly detailed with distinct uniform markings, hair stylings, weapons and power source so fans always know who’s joined their collection.
- X-Men Youtooz are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $39.99 each.
- The figures are expected to ship to fans in August 2024.
Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Jean Grey Uncanny X-Men #281 Vinyl Figure #6
Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 4 Vinyl Figure #7
Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Cyclops X-Men #1 Vinyl Figure #5
More X-Men:
Whether you’re here for Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, the first MCU Deadpool film, X-Men ‘97, or just love hanging out with mutants, this 2024 is going to be the year of X-Men!
