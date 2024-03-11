In 2024 all eyes are on Marvel’s X-Men, partially because the highly anticipated series X-Men ‘97 is coming to Disney+, but also because it's the 50th anniversary of Wolverine! Fans looking for fun ways to commemorate Wolverine and the entire X-men crew will love the Youtooz figures that just arrived at Entertainment Earth.

Power up your Marvel collection with the bright colors and bold looks of the X-Men. The popular Marvel Comics heroes are back in action as the animated series comes to Disney+, and they’re also lending their images to a new series of figures from Youtooz.

Wolverine, Cyclops, and Jean Grey each strike a pose and show off their impressive skill for the Youtooz collectibles that are the perfect addition to any X-Men display.

Similar to Funko Pop! collectibles in terms of height and window packaging, the Youtooz measure 5-inches tall and can be displayed in or out of the box.

Each character is highly detailed with distinct uniform markings, hair stylings, weapons and power source so fans always know who’s joined their collection.

X-Men Youtooz are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The figures are expected to ship to fans in August 2024.

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.

Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Jean Grey Uncanny X-Men #281 Vinyl Figure #6

Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Wolverine Omnibus Vol. 4 Vinyl Figure #7

Marvel Comics Collection X-Men Cyclops X-Men #1 Vinyl Figure #5

Whether you’re here for Wolverine’s 50th anniversary, the first MCU Deadpool film, X-Men ‘97, or just love hanging out with mutants, this 2024 is going to be the year of X-Men!

