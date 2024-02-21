Oh, oh, oh! Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is embracing their mutant side and bringing two fan favorite X-Men characters back to the action figure series. Originally introduced in celebration of Marvel’s 80th anniversary, Juggernaut and Colossus get to flex their muscles and protect? terrorize? your Marvel collection as part of this 2-pack re-release.

X-Men Juggernaut and Colossus are packing some serious power and they’re happy to lend that strength to your Marvel collection…well at least as action figures.

Hasbro’s line of Marvel Legends collectibles celebrated the company’s 80th anniversary in style and now they're heading back into mutant territory and asking the muscular bros that you don’t want to mess with to return to the spotlight.

Juggernaut’s massive stature and girth might be limited in scope for this collection, but don’t let that fool you; he’s a force to be reckoned with —or wrecked by if you’re not careful. Of course it wouldn’t be Juggernaut without his signature dark red suit and domed helmet that has just enough space to show his serious eyes and menacing grin.

Colossus on the other hand is steely silver and sports a flattop haircut. He wears a yellow and red uniform over his metallic body along with an “X” belt showing the world just who he’s aligned with (for now).

As always, Marvel Legends are 6-inch scale figures that boast premium design and deco and feature multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Marvel 80th anniversary Marvel Legends X-Men 2-pack is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

Marvel Legends 80th Anniversary Colossus and Juggernaut 6-Inch Action Figures

