“Deadpool & Wolverine” Trailer Released During Super Bowl

It’s finally here: the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine has been released.

What’s Happening:

Immediately following the coin toss during the Super Bowl, Ryan Reynolds has posted the full trailer for the newest entry to the Deadpool franchise and the character’s entry into the Marvel

While not much is shown of Wolverine, his shadow looms large by the trailer’s end.

The trailer release also came with the unveiling of the film’s first poster.