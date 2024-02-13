The 2024 Deadpool train has officially left the station and it’s picking up steam! Ahead of this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, some brands are singling out the Merc with a Mouth by (re)introducing merchandise collectibles that range from cute to custom and all of them are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Let’s just accept it. As long as Deadpool is out there, your Marvel

X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deadpool Action Figure – Exclusive

Deadpool can’t stay dead and neither can his Hasbro figures. The X-Force Retro Marvel Legends originally debuted back in 2019 resurfaced in 2021

Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps 6-Inch Action Figures with Scooter

Another offering is the Ultimate Deadpool Corp Marvel Legends that also first dropped in 2019

Deadpool Series 6 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack

If you’re in the market for something cuter, Monogram has an assortment of mystery bag clips presenting the mutant in full costume as he tries his hand at sorcery, disco, cheerleading and more.

Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire Statue

Finally, Diamond Select zeros in on another cutesy version of Wade in the style of comic artist Skottie Young. This limited edition diorama figurine shows Deadpool promoting his services at a homemade “Merc$” booth. The look is based on Young’s variant cove r Deadpool and the Mercs for Money #1.

New Deadpool collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

