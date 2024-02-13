The 2024 Deadpool train has officially left the station and it’s picking up steam! Ahead of this summer’s Deadpool & Wolverine, some brands are singling out the Merc with a Mouth by (re)introducing merchandise collectibles that range from cute to custom and all of them are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- Wow. Deadpool just needs to be the center of attention this month, huh? On Sunday, fans were treated to the official trailer for his third movie (which has racked up over 360 million views), last week he appeared on a RSVLTS collection, and now he’s bringing his mercenary charm back to Entertainment Earth as part of fan favorite collectibles.
- Let’s just accept it. As long as Deadpool is out there, your Marvel collection will never be complete. Make some room for new Marvel Legends action figures from Hasbro, bag clips from Monogram, and a figurine from Diamond Select.
X-Men X-Force Retro Marvel Legends 6-Inch Deadpool Action Figure – Exclusive
- Deadpool can’t stay dead and neither can his Hasbro figures. The X-Force Retro Marvel Legends originally debuted back in 2019 for Marvel’s 80th; then resurfaced in 2021. Deadpool comes armed to the teeth with two katanas and four guns!
Marvel Legends Ultimate Deadpool Corps 6-Inch Action Figures with Scooter
- Another offering is the Ultimate Deadpool Corp Marvel Legends that also first dropped in 2019. This set features Wade Wilson getting around town on a scooter with masked dog and squirrel companions. Both Marvel Legends releases feature 6-inch scale figures that boast multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.
Deadpool Series 6 3D Foam Bag Clip Random 6-Pack
- If you’re in the market for something cuter, Monogram has an assortment of mystery bag clips presenting the mutant in full costume as he tries his hand at sorcery, disco, cheerleading and more.
Marvel Animated Deadpool Merc for Hire Statue
- Finally, Diamond Select zeros in on another cutesy version of Wade in the style of comic artist Skottie Young. This limited edition diorama figurine shows Deadpool promoting his services at a homemade “Merc$” booth. The look is based on Young’s variant cover of Deadpool and the Mercs for Money #1.
- New Deadpool collectibles are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth. Prices range from $24.99-$129.99 and items are expected to ship to fans in March and July 2024.
