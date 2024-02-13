First Trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” Becomes Most Viewed Trailer of All Time

Everyone deserves a happy ending. Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine broke global records following its release on Sunday, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most viewed movie trailer of all time.

According to Forbes Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home , which earned 355.5 million views in 24 hours.

The film stars: Ryan Reynolds Hugh Jackman Emma Corrin Morena Baccarin Rob Delaney Leslie Uggams Karan Soni Matthew Macfadyen

Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serves as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.