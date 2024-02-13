First Trailer for “Deadpool & Wolverine” Becomes Most Viewed Trailer of All Time

Everyone deserves a happy ending. Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine broke global records following its release on Sunday, scoring 365 million views in 24 hours, which makes it the most viewed movie trailer of all time.
- According to Forbes, Deadpool & Wolverine surpassed the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which earned 355.5 million views in 24 hours.
- No Way Home went on to become the seventh highest grossing film of all time, bringing in more than $1.9 billion in the box office.
- Deadpool & Wolverine will be directed by Shawn Levy and produced by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner.
- The film stars:
- Ryan Reynolds
- Hugh Jackman
- Emma Corrin
- Morena Baccarin
- Rob Delaney
- Leslie Uggams
- Karan Soni
- Matthew Macfadyen
- Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serves as executive producers.
- Deadpool & Wolverine is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.
- Take a closer look at some of the hidden details in the trailer, including Wolverine’s alter ego and a nod to “Secret Wars.”
- Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine will come to theaters July 26.