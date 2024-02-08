Deadpool Dreams of Chimichangas and So Much More on RSVLTS Latest Marvel Collection

Happy Thursday everyone! What’s this, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has launched another Marvel collection? The pop culture fashion brand is back with new styles that’ll tug on the heartstrings of Deadpool fans…or anyone who’s got a deep love for chimichangas.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

If you’re going to release anything close to Valentine’s Day it’s probably because you’ve got a fondness for it and this year, RSVLTS is showing their true colors with a new collection inspired by and starring Deadpool.

The Merc with…you know the rest is taking some time off of his usual troublemaking, score settling, and sometimes heroic acts to be featured on a new casual fashion collection spanning: Four classic Kunuflex button downs Three All-Day Polos One perfect “Dad Hat”



Kunuflex Button Downs – $70

Since this is the season of love, we’ll start with “Chimichanga Dreams” that pairs Wade with his true love: carbs and cheese! This shirt is full of references to classic romantic moments from Titanic, Dirty Dancing, and Up (we think), plus one hilarious mockery of fellow mutant Wolverine pining over a picture of Jean Grey

Stepping away from the silliness is “The Anti-Hero“ an all black shirt decorated with small versions of Deadpool’s mask which itself features various images of the character. It’s brilliant, a bit mysterious, and will have fans discovering something new each time they look at it.

You’re gonna have fun talking about this one! “Merc with a Mouth” is covered in some classic Deadpool quotes and Wade himself appears throughout in full-on red costume. He’s layered behind the dark grey and black speech bubbles that read, “Call me Deadpool,” “SOLD!” “Now about those chimichangas you promised me…” and so on.

The final shirt button down is “Maximum Effort” which delivers various angles of the red-suited mercenary and his deadlier weapons. It’s a call back to classic comic adventures that long time fans will appreciate.

All-Day Polos – $70

Switching things up to a comfortable polo that’s great for a day on the green is, “Wicked Slice” featuring rows of stripes made up of miniature swords. Another Deadpool touch is the small patch on the chest with our beloved anti-hero lying down in an alluring pose.

No special patches here, but “Chips and Chimi” is exactly that. Red and black outlined icons cover the entire top giving fans several servings of Deadpool, his mask, swords, chips and food trucks serving up those perfect chimis.

“Dead Red” wraps up this section and is exactly how it sounds: a classic red polo made of tiny squares accented with a black collar. The check patch returns and this time it’s Deadpool’s mask adding the touch of flair.

Dad Hat – $30

Last but not least is the solid black “Oh, Canada!“ Dad Hat that puts Wade and his popular “ohhh my” meme face on the front. The back has the mask logo while the underside of the brim is bright red.

The Deadpool Collection is available now on the RSVLTS site .

. All shirt styles come in sizes XS-4XL for adults while the hat is one size.

Did You Know?:

Since 2012, RSVLTS has been bringing the best elements of pop culture to fans with awesome apparel and accessories inspired by dozens of favorite franchises. Their clothes are comfortable, super easy to care for and really cool!

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!