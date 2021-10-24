Hasbro Reveals “X-Men: The Animated Series” Figures That Will Let You Recreate That Wolverine Meme

While closing the show for Hasbro PulseCon 2021 yesterday, the Marvel Legends team revealed a huge slate of new figures. Among them were a couple of X-Men: The Animated Series figures, including a Wolverine that will let fans recreate that popular meme.

The new Wolverine figure brings back the character’s look from the beloved 90s animated series.

The exciting part though is the accessory that comes with the figure. Wolverine comes with a framed photo of Jean Grey and Scott Summers.

The image from the show has become a meme recently, allowing people to make jokes about something they miss or otherwise long for.

And the best part? The frame will actually open up and allow fans to switch out the photo so they can recreate the meme in any way they like.

As for the figure itself, Wolverine’s claws are curved the same way they are in the series, something that is not typically featured in figures.

The figure also comes with an alternate head and alternate hands.

Another exciting feature of these new figures is the packaging, which is made to look like an old VHS tape cover.

The second figure announced as a part of this new X-Men: The Animated Series wave is Jubilee.

The figure’s accessories include a couple of pyro effects, and alternate head and a couple of different pairs of sunglasses.

Of course, the figure will also come in its very own VHS-inspired packaging.