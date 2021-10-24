Hasbro Reveals “X-Men: The Animated Series” Figures That Will Let You Recreate That Wolverine Meme

While closing the show for Hasbro PulseCon 2021 yesterday, the Marvel Legends team revealed a huge slate of new figures. Among them were a couple of X-Men: The Animated Series figures, including a Wolverine that will let fans recreate that popular meme.
- The new Wolverine figure brings back the character’s look from the beloved 90s animated series.
- The exciting part though is the accessory that comes with the figure. Wolverine comes with a framed photo of Jean Grey and Scott Summers.
- The image from the show has become a meme recently, allowing people to make jokes about something they miss or otherwise long for.
- And the best part? The frame will actually open up and allow fans to switch out the photo so they can recreate the meme in any way they like.
- As for the figure itself, Wolverine’s claws are curved the same way they are in the series, something that is not typically featured in figures.
- The figure also comes with an alternate head and alternate hands.
- Another exciting feature of these new figures is the packaging, which is made to look like an old VHS tape cover.
- The second figure announced as a part of this new X-Men: The Animated Series wave is Jubilee.
- The figure’s accessories include a couple of pyro effects, and alternate head and a couple of different pairs of sunglasses.
- Of course, the figure will also come in its very own VHS-inspired packaging.
- You can pre-order both the Wolverine figure and the Jubilee figure on Hasbro Pulse now for $26.99 each.
- Both figures are expected to ship on May 1st, 2022.
- You can see all of the other exciting new figures the Marvel Legends team revealed during Hasbro PulseCon here.