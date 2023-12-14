Wolverine 50th Anniversary Figures and More Revealed During Hasbro Pulse Marvel Live Stream

The Hasbro Pulse Marvel Legends team held their final live stream of 2023 today and revealed some exciting new figures coming in the new year. Specifically, with 2024 marking the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, there will be four new two-packs featuring the popular mutant coming soon.

In order to celebrate the milestone anniversary for Wolverine, the Hasbro Pulse Marvel team revealed four two-packs featuring Wolverine figures coming in 2024:

Brood Wolverine and Lilandra

This two-pack will be available for pre-orders tomorrow starting at 12 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Cowboy Wolverine and Sabretooth

This two-pack will be available for pre-orders tomorrow starting at 12 PM ET on Hasbro Pulse

Ninja Wolverine and Psylocke

Pre-order information for this two-pack will be available at a later date.

Patch and Joe Fixit

Pre-order information for this two-pack will be available at a later date.

Not all of today’s announcements were Wolverine related though. Hasbro will also be re-releasing a couple of Marvel Cinematic Universe figures.

Iron Man and Spider-Man figures, based on their looks from Avengers: Endgame, will be re-released in new packaging in 2024.

These figures will be available in various retailers in 2024.

There were also a few comics-inspired new figures revealed during today’s stream:

Captain America (Sam Wilson)

While this is not the first Sam Wilson Captain America figure, this new one will be the first to include his wings and also features an updated shield.

This figure will be a Target exclusive coming in Spring 2024.

Hydra Captain America

While there have obviously been plenty of Steve Rogers’ Captain America figures in the past, this is the first ever 6-inch Hydra Cap figure.

This figure will be a Walmart exclusive coming in Spring 2024.

Angel

This new Angel figure comes with fully articulated wings and features the character’s classic X-Men costume.

No pre-order or release information has been shared for this figure but it will be coming in 2024.