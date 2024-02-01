Ugh! We still don’t have a premiere date for X-Men ‘97 but we know it’s coming in 2024. While fans wait for the Disney+ original to start streaming, they can get one step closer to growing their Marvel Legends collection! The second wave of X-Men ‘97 figures has just opened for pre-order and includes a new version of Magneto, Nightcrwler and more!

What’s Happening:

Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is heading back into the world of mutants with the next wave of X-Men ‘97 action figures. The first wave of figures based on the series were released in October

Now a new assortment of 90s era icons with their unique abilities have been turned into retro collectibles that will bring a bit of power to your display case. Joining the lineup are: Magneto Jean Grey Cyclops Nightcrawler The X-Cutioner Goblin Queen

As with nearly all Marvel Legends figures, these 6-inch scale characters feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation and some come with swappable heads and hands that make for imaginative play and dynamic display.

The second wave of Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

They sell for $24.99 each and guests can opt for a case of 6 figures for $149.99. They are expected to ship to fans in 2024.

With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend’s dream.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Magneto 97 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with two alternate hands and an alternate head

Ages 4 and up

Jean Grey is a powerful telepath and telekinetic mutant who has faced cosmic entities and world-shattering events in stride. Endlessly empathetic, she serves as the heart of the X-Men

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Jean Grey 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head

Ages 4 and up.

The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Cyclops 6-inch Action Figure $24.99

Comes with alternate head, optic blast FX

Ages 4 and up.

Despite his good heart and gentle nature, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler is often demonized for his physical mutations, including his indigo fur and a prehensile tail

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Nightcrawler 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.

Ages 4 and up.

A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends The X-Cutioner 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with 4 signature character-inspired accessories, including a lance and an arm cannon.

Ages 4 and up.

A Jean Grey doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, Goblin Queen becomes a fierce enemy of the X-Men after her mind is corrupted by Mister Sinister.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Goblin Queen 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Comes with 5 accessories including alternate hands and power FX.

Ages 4 and up.

"The classic cartoon comic characters are back with the X-Men '97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 2 Case of 6! Packaged on retro cardbacks, you'll be able to see all of these awesome mutants and their accessories.”

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 2 Case of 6 – $149.99

Ages 4 and up.

Case includes 6 individually packaged action figures (subject to change):

1x Cyclops

1x The X-Cutioner

1x Magneto

1x Goblin Queen

1x Nightcrawler

1x Jean Grey

More About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series. Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2024.

