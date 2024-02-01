Ugh! We still don’t have a premiere date for X-Men ‘97 but we know it’s coming in 2024. While fans wait for the Disney+ original to start streaming, they can get one step closer to growing their Marvel Legends collection! The second wave of X-Men ‘97 figures has just opened for pre-order and includes a new version of Magneto, Nightcrwler and more!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line is heading back into the world of mutants with the next wave of X-Men ‘97 action figures. The first wave of figures based on the series were released in October and included Wolverine, Storm, and Rogue.
- Now a new assortment of 90s era icons with their unique abilities have been turned into retro collectibles that will bring a bit of power to your display case. Joining the lineup are:
- Magneto
- Jean Grey
- Cyclops
- Nightcrawler
- The X-Cutioner
- Goblin Queen
- As with nearly all Marvel Legends figures, these 6-inch scale characters feature premium deco and multiple points of articulation and some come with swappable heads and hands that make for imaginative play and dynamic display.
- The second wave of Marvel Legends X-Men ‘97 figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- They sell for $24.99 each and guests can opt for a case of 6 figures for $149.99. They are expected to ship to fans in 2024.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth
**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**
With Professor Charles Xavier gone, Magneto — the self-proclaimed Master of Magnetism — reinvents himself as he tries to carry forward his oldest friend’s dream.
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Magneto 97 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Comes with two alternate hands and an alternate head
- Ages 4 and up
Jean Grey is a powerful telepath and telekinetic mutant who has faced cosmic entities and world-shattering events in stride. Endlessly empathetic, she serves as the heart of the X-Men
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Jean Grey 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Comes with 2 alternate hands and an alternate hairstyle head
- Ages 4 and up.
The consistent and determined leader of the X-Men, Cyclops has the mutant ability to emit powerful red beams of energy from his eyes
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Cyclops 6-inch Action Figure $24.99
- Comes with alternate head, optic blast FX, and 3 alternate hands for dynamic poseability.
- Ages 4 and up.
Despite his good heart and gentle nature, swashbuckling teleporter Nightcrawler is often demonized for his physical mutations, including his indigo fur and a prehensile tail
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Nightcrawler 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Comes with 2 alternate hands and an alternate head.
- Ages 4 and up.
A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind.
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends The X-Cutioner 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Comes with 4 signature character-inspired accessories, including a lance and an arm cannon.
- Ages 4 and up.
A Jean Grey doppelgänger who shakes the X-Men to their core, Goblin Queen becomes a fierce enemy of the X-Men after her mind is corrupted by Mister Sinister.
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Goblin Queen 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99
- Comes with 5 accessories including alternate hands and power FX.
- Ages 4 and up.
"The classic cartoon comic characters are back with the X-Men '97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 2 Case of 6! Packaged on retro cardbacks, you'll be able to see all of these awesome mutants and their accessories.”
X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 2 Case of 6 – $149.99
- Ages 4 and up.
- Case includes 6 individually packaged action figures (subject to change):
- 1x Cyclops
- 1x The X-Cutioner
- 1x Magneto
- 1x Goblin Queen
- 1x Nightcrawler
- 1x Jean Grey
More About X-Men ‘97:
- Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event,” an all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.
- Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.
- The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2024.
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!