Gather Your Mutant Team with New “X-Men ’97” Marvel Legends from Hasbro

Who’s ready to head back in time and save the world with Marvel’s X-Men? Later this year, Disney+ will debut the highly anticipated reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series, which will be titled X-Men ‘97, and you can’t have a new series without some exciting merchandise! A new wave of Marvel Legends figures has just opened for pre-order featuring 6 characters you’ll want on your display shelf.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Anytime we talk about X-Men: The Animated Series, all I can think about is that perfect opening theme, and hopefully it’ll stick around as Disney+ launches the new series X-Men ‘97.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Wolverine 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

Speaking of the upcoming reboot, Hasbro has just opened pre-orders on their wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by the show. This lineup was first revealed at San Diego Comic-Con and includes: Wolverine Storm Magneto Rogue Gambit Bishop

and includes: That right, the team is back for more world saving adventures on Disney+, but first they’ve got to get the action figure treatment. As you can see, they’ve donned their throwback costumes and are ready to handle any threat that comes their way.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Rogue 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

The Marvel Legends line features 6-inch scale collectibles boasting premium detail, deco, and multiple points of articulation. They’re perfect for imaginative play, dynamic display and even epic photo shoots.

The X-Men ‘97 Marvel Legends are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth and sell for $24.99 each. Guests can also purchase a case of 8 figures (some multiples) to collect the whole set.

The series is expected to ship to fans in October 2023.

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Storm 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Magneto 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Gambit 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends Bishop 6-inch Action Figure – $24.99

X-Men 97 Marvel Legends 6-inch Action Figures Wave 1 Case of 8 – $149.99

More About X-Men ‘97:

Now that the X-Men: The Animated Series theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series.

theme is stuck in your head, you can start getting excited about the idea that we are getting a continuation of that beloved series from the 90s. The show will see the familiar team reunite because of an “impactful event” and all-new chapter that will resonate with fans of the original series. Much of the original voice cast reprise their roles including Cal Dodd, Lenore Zann, George Buza, Alison Sealy-Smith, Chris Potter, and Catherine Disher.

The new X-Men animated series will be coming to Disney+ in 2023.

