Clear some space in your Marvel collection, because there’s a Storm coming! Yes, of course we’re talking about the X-Men and the weather controlling mutant Ororo Munroe aka Storm. Funko is celebrating the hero with a new Pop! figure available exclusively at BoxLunch.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Will Funko ever cease to amaze us with their line of Pop! collectibles? Probably not, and we’re okay with that. This week they’re shining the spotlight on Storm with an awesome glow-in-the-dark figure that even she would love.

The mutant hero and core member of the X-Men displays her power set for Funko and will look great among all your other Marvel collectibles.

Funko Pop! Marvel X-Men Storm Glow-in-the-Dark Vinyl Figure — BoxLunch Exclusive

Storm is dressed in a sleek all black suit that features red “X” logos on her shoulders. The outfit is accented with a neon yellow belt and trim around her cape. She’s pictured here levitating thanks to a clear base that helps set the scene.

In addition to being in mid-air, she’s got yellow lightning bolts emitting from her hands and her eyes are all white indication she’s ready to defend her team. But that’s not all! Her gorgeous mane of hair is blowing behind her (powers activated!) and when the lights go off, her hair and eyes will glow!

The X-Men Storm Pop! is available exclusively at BoxLunch and sells for $16.90. Guests can select the “Ship to Store” option at participating BoxLunch locations and have the Pop! sent to their nearest store.

In addition to Storm, other Funko X-Men Pop! figures in this wave include: Cable, Archangel, Quicksilver, Psylocke, Sabertooth, Storm (Mohawk), Dark Phoenix, Rogue, and Gambit.

