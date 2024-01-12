Maya Lopez and Kingpin Get the Funko Treatment as New “Echo” Pop! Figures Debut at Entertainment Earth

This week Marvel gave fans a deep dive into the character of Maya Lopez as the studio launched the 5-episode series Echo on Disney+. Naturally, a new Marvel show means merchandise and two Funko Pop! figures have just debuted at Entertainment Earth.

Last year Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were introduced to deaf anti-hero Echo as she graced the screen (and kicked butt) in the Hawkeye . Now, Marvel has debuted a new series focusing on Echo’s own story and her ties to mobster, Kingpin and the Tracksuit Mafia.

Funko is commemorating the launch of the show with an exciting addition of their own, Pop! figures of Echo —who's real name is Maya Lopez— and Kingpin.

Maya is dressed in a unique action suit that pays homage to her Native American roots while allowing her to move around like a pro.

Echo Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1335 – $11.99

As for Kingpin he’s swapped his classic white suit for a dark red ensemble and striped button down. Notably, he’s got an eye patch from some damage done to him by Maya at the end of Hawkeye.

Echo Kingpin Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1336 – $11.99

Both Echo Funko Pop! figures are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

