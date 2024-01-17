Sure, Marvel has their animated What If…? series that explores the roads not taken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the ultimate What If? character might very well be Deadpool! The masked mutant—who will not shut up—is discovering his alternate talents (and stumbling into a few burdens) as part of a new Funko Parody series that just landed at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Wade Wilson aka Deadpool can do anything he sets his mind to and Funko is exploring that theory with a new wave of Pop! figures depicting the anti-hero in a variety of interesting situations.

If you’ve ever wondered what Deadpool would look like as a beauty queen, a kid at a sleepover forced to wear his mouth gear, or even a bower, Funko has a few ideas that are a bit weird, but definitely not outlandish.

Deadpool Parody Beauty Pageant Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1340

Deadpool Parody Bowling Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1342

Each Pop! features Deadpool is in full costume with his alternate experience accessories resting atop his signature look. In the case of his Heavy Metal phase, he’s sporting long blond hair (for headbanging), a cut off vest and skull shirt, and a really sick looking electric guitar.

Deadpool Parody Heavy Metal Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1343

For his sleepover phase, he’s got taco pajamas, a stuffed animal—a unicorn, awww—and slippers, but the best part is how the bottom part of his mask is raised to allow for braces and headgear. I bet he can’t wait for those days to be over.

Deadpool Parody Sleepover Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1344

Deadpool can also be seen experiencing life as an extreme tourist complete with socks and sandals (*eye roll*) and tapping into German heritage with some lederhosen.

Deadpool Parody Tourist Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1345

Deadpool Parody Lederhosen Deadpool Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1341

The Deadpool Parody Funko Pop! collection is available now at Entertainment Earth

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $79+.**

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!