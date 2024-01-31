Jump Back in Time with X-Men: Days of Future Past Wolverine Funko Pop! and Comic Cover

You know who turns 50 this year? Marvel’s Wolverine! As the adamantium clawed mutant reaches the milestone anniversary, Marvel celebrates his impact on comics with an exciting lineup of merchandise. The latest arrival is a Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure with Case commemorating the 1981 Uncanny X-Men “Days of Future Past” arc.

It’s been 50 years since Wolverine first burst on the scene in Marvel Comics and now his legacy, brash attitude, and iconic claws live on.

Marvel and Funko have joined forces to introduce a new Pop! Comic Cover inspired by one of Wolverine’s best storylines.

As with most Pop! collectibles this features a standard size (3 3/4-inches tall) Wolverine figure wearing a sherpa lined leather jacket and holding his arms up, with claws extended. Wolverine is attached to a black base and stands in front of a full size image of issue #141.

Unlike standard Pop!s the entire cover and figure are secured in a hard case (11-inches x 7-inches x 3 1/2-inches) intended to be displayed as-is. The figure and cover are not removable.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (1981) Wolverine Funko Pop! Comic Cover Figure #50 with Case – $19.99

The Wolverine Days of Future Past Pop! is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

It sells for $19.99 and is expected to ship to fans in March 2024.

