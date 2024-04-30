A Pair of Walt Disney Archives Exhibitions Heading To Arlington, TX

Two Walt Disney Archives exhibitions are heading to Texas.

What’s Happening:

The Arlington Museum of Art in Arlington, TX has announced that both Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume and All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives will be opening in September.

and will be opening in September. This will be the first time both collections will be shown at the same time in the same venue.

Heroes & Villains features a collection of original costumes from Return from Witch Mountain , Mary Poppins Returns , and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast , among others.

features a collection of original costumes from , , and 2017’s , among others. All The Glitters includes a wide array of jewelry and accessories from films like Darby O’Gill and the Little People and Pirates of the Caribbean : The Curse of the Black Pearl .

includes a wide array of jewelry and accessories from films like and . Tickets will be available starting in June on the museum’s website

Both exhibitions will open on September 14th.

More Archives News: