A Pair of Walt Disney Archives Exhibitions Heading To Arlington, TX

Two Walt Disney Archives exhibitions are heading to Texas.
What’s Happening:
- The Arlington Museum of Art in Arlington, TX has announced that both Heroes & Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume and All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of the Walt Disney Archives will be opening in September.
- This will be the first time both collections will be shown at the same time in the same venue.
- Heroes & Villains features a collection of original costumes from Return from Witch Mountain, Mary Poppins Returns, and 2017’s Beauty and the Beast, among others.
- All The Glitters includes a wide array of jewelry and accessories from films like Darby O’Gill and the Little People and Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl.
- Tickets will be available starting in June on the museum’s website.
- Both exhibitions will open on September 14th.
