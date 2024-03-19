D23 Reveals Some Panels Coming To Walt Disney Archives Stage During D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event This August

As we learn more about all the new details of this year’s upcoming D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim, we also got a bit more about what we can expect to find at this year’s Walt Disney Archives Stage.

The Walt Disney Archives Stage will have some amazing panels! pic.twitter.com/pkYzI28GHD — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) March 19, 2024

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, we learned more about what fans can expect at this year’s D23: Ultimate Disney Fan Event. While there are plenty of new activities, some that even extend beyond the walls of the Anaheim Convention Center to the nearby Honda Center and other locations throughout the City of Anaheim, some mainstays of D23 Expos of the past are still ready to be enjoyed.

In the video embedded above, you can get a taste of what is coming to the fan-favorite Walt Disney Archives Stage. The new, expanded location will host a variety of panels, creative discussions, and engaging presentations that will speak to many aspects of Disney history, spanning the entire legacy of The Walt Disney Company. Session topics include Walt’s famous trip to Latin America in the 1940s, the 1964 World’s Fair, and hosted conversations with members of the newest class of Disney Legends, and more.

Each day at the Anaheim Convention Center, attendees will have the opportunity to attend specially curated shows, panels, presentations, and conversations with storytellers, creators, and talent from across The Walt Disney Company. These daytime presentations will feature distinctly Disney content that will entertain fans of all generations on five different stages:

This year, D23 is bringing back the big Anaheim Convention Center arena to accommodate even more fans for spectacular entertainment and productions on the Premiere Stage. The fan-favorite ultimate costume contest, Mousequerade, will return to this stage once again as a host of celebrity judges critique the most incredible handmade costumes designed and created by D23 fans.

The Hyperion and Backlot Stages will offer more niche and intimate sessions for guests to enjoy, and new this year, the Spotlight Stage will be located on the main show floor for deeper conversations with stars and storytellers as well as interactive entertainment for fans throughout the day.