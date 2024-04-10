D23 to Host Premiere Event for Disney100: The Exhibition in Kansas City

D23 Members are invited to be among the first to see the immersive Disney100: The Exhibition on its next stop in Kansas City, Missouri, with a special celebration created for the ultimate Disney fans.

Presented by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions, Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into 10 magnificent and imaginatively themed galleries, where moving stories, unique interactive installations, and behind-the-scenes glimpses provide a journey through 100 years of The Walt Disney Company.

Over the past century, Disney has brought its iconic stories and characters to life in new and innovative ways, becoming part of the global culture and creating generations of memories for billions of fans.

As part of this D23-exclusive preview, D23 Members with tickets to this event will be able to take advantage of special private access to Disney100: The Exhibition, with timed entry on opening day.

Additionally, D23 Members can enjoy a hosted reception, along with special presentations and screenings of classic Disney animated shorts, and invited to “walk in Walt’s footsteps,” in Kansas City’s Union Station, reliving key moments in Disney history.

The event includes: Private Viewing of Disney100: The Exhibition, timed entry on opening day Access to existing exhibitions at Union Station in their Union Station Stories collection, including the “Shoe Shiners Exhibit,” “Haverty Railroad Gallery,” and “RPO: The Romance of Rail and Mail Exhibit” Food & Beverage Reception D23-Exclusive Disney100: The Exhibition Commemorative Coin Original Presentation from the Director of the Walt Disney Archives, Rebecca Cline, about Walt Disney’s formative years in the City of Fountains Exclusive Screening of early animated treasures from the Disney vault, inspired by Walt Disney’s time in Kansas City Custom-built presentation from the Walt Disney Hometown Museum about Walt Disney’s childhood years in Marceline, Missouri Special photo opportunities D23 Member opportunity to learn about Walt Disney’s connection to Union Station and his history with the city, his childhood years in Marceline, founding his first cartoon Studio in Kansas City, moving to California, and the train journeys in between

Tickets for this special preview event are priced at $99 for Gold Members and $129 for General Members and will be available starting at 10 AM CT on Friday, April 12.

D23 Members will be able to get their tickets here

Disney100: The Exhibition will officially open at Union Station’s Bank of America Gallery in Kansas City on May 24, 2024.