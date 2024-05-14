AMC Emotionally Prepares for “Inside Out 2” With New Promotions

AMC is preparing for Inside Out 2 with promotions, fan events, and collectibles.

What’s Happening:

AMC is ready for you to experience Inside Out 2 , as they have announced a whirlwind of promotions to help you emotionally prepare for your journey back into Riley’s mind.

, as they have announced a whirlwind of promotions to help you emotionally prepare for your journey back into Riley’s mind. For super fans of the Pixar classic, AMC will be hosting RealD 3D Fan Event on June 16th at 12pm at participating theatres. Each ticket holder will receive a mystery emotion collectable keychain.

Continuing their trend of collectable popcorn buckets and sippers. AMC is releasing an exclusive light-up memory orb popcorn bucket and cup with a mystery emotion topper. Each orb includes a small popcorn and drink with the $23.99+tax purchase. This bundle will be available while supplies last starting on June 13th at participating theatres.

For more casual fans, AMC is offering the Emotional Support Combo, which allows viewers to “feel free to eat their feelings.” The pack contains a large popcorn, two large drinks, and your choice of two candies. Prices are not listed for this combo.

AMC also recommends you try a Raging Red Cherry or Feeling Blue Raspberry ICEE© to help you chill out during the film.

Inside Out 2 comes out in theatres starting June 14th, and if you want the ultimate emotional experience, make sure you check Inside Out 2 in a Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

