AMC Emotionally Prepares for “Inside Out 2” With New Promotions

AMC is preparing for Inside Out 2 with promotions, fan events, and collectibles.
What’s Happening:
- AMC is ready for you to experience Inside Out 2, as they have announced a whirlwind of promotions to help you emotionally prepare for your journey back into Riley’s mind.
- For super fans of the Pixar classic, AMC will be hosting RealD 3D Fan Event on June 16th at 12pm at participating theatres. Each ticket holder will receive a mystery emotion collectable keychain.
- Continuing their trend of collectable popcorn buckets and sippers. AMC is releasing an exclusive light-up memory orb popcorn bucket and cup with a mystery emotion topper. Each orb includes a small popcorn and drink with the $23.99+tax purchase. This bundle will be available while supplies last starting on June 13th at participating theatres.
- For more casual fans, AMC is offering the Emotional Support Combo, which allows viewers to “feel free to eat their feelings.” The pack contains a large popcorn, two large drinks, and your choice of two candies. Prices are not listed for this combo.
- AMC also recommends you try a Raging Red Cherry or Feeling Blue Raspberry ICEE© to help you chill out during the film.
- Inside Out 2 comes out in theatres starting June 14th, and if you want the ultimate emotional experience, make sure you check Inside Out 2 in a Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.
More Inside Out 2:
- Regal Reveals Special Promos and Merch As Pixar’s “Inside Out 2″ Arrives In Theaters Next Month
- Fill Your Day With Joy With A New Lunchbox And Thermos When Seeing “Inside Out 2″ At Alamo Drafthouse
- The Panel Of Teens and Women Behind “Inside Out 2″
- The Easter Eggs We Already Know About In “Inside Out 2″
- Director Kelsey Mann Shares The One Thing You Won’t See In “Inside Out 2″ That He Wishes You Could
- Dolby Cinema’s Exclusive “Inside Out 2″ Poster Gives a Nod to the First Film’s Teaser Artwork
- Tickets Now On Sale to See Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2″ With All New Dueling DJs Preshow at the El Capitan Theatre