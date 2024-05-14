AMC Emotionally Prepares for “Inside Out 2” With New Promotions

AMC is preparing for Inside Out 2 with promotions, fan events, and collectibles.

What’s Happening:

  • AMC is ready for you to experience Inside Out 2, as they have announced a whirlwind of promotions to help you emotionally prepare for your journey back into Riley’s mind.
  • For super fans of the Pixar classic, AMC will be hosting RealD 3D Fan Event on June 16th at 12pm at participating theatres. Each ticket holder will receive a mystery emotion collectable keychain.

  • Continuing their trend of collectable popcorn buckets and sippers. AMC is releasing an exclusive light-up memory orb popcorn bucket and cup with a mystery emotion topper. Each orb includes a small popcorn and drink with the $23.99+tax purchase. This bundle will be available while supplies last starting on June 13th at participating theatres.

 

  • For more casual fans, AMC is offering the Emotional Support Combo, which allows viewers to “feel free to eat their feelings.” The pack contains a large popcorn, two large drinks, and your choice of two candies. Prices are not listed for this combo.

  • AMC also recommends you try a Raging Red Cherry or Feeling Blue Raspberry ICEE© to help you chill out during the film.
  • Inside Out 2 comes out in theatres starting June 14th, and if you want the ultimate emotional experience, make sure you check Inside Out 2 in a Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres.

