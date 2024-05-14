Dolby Cinema’s Exclusive “Inside Out 2” Poster Gives a Nod to the First Film’s Teaser Artwork

Dolby Cinema has unveiled its exclusive poster for Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, one that should delight diehard fans of the first film.

(Pixar/Dolby)

 What’s Happening:

  • Get ready for the much-anticipated release of Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2, hitting theaters on Friday, June 14th, including premium formats like Dolby Cinema.
  • With less than a month until the film’s release, Dolby Cinema has unveiled its exclusive poster.
  • Fans may recognize the callback to one of the original film’s 2015 ad campaigns, which began with a teaser poster of a generic head with the emotions inside.
(Disney/Pixar)

  • Closer to release, this same concept was updated to depict Riley’s silhouette, used more frequently in international promotions than here in the States.
(Disney/Pixar)

  • Dolby Cinema’s exclusive poster for Inside Out 2 is a fun callback to the original film’s first print campaign, updating Riley’s silhouette to her 13-year-old form, and adding in her new emotions,  Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui.
  • For the unfamiliar, Dolby Cinema theaters offer the vivid color and details of Dolby Vision and surround the viewer’s auditory senses with Dolby Atmos surround sound.
  • Visit dolbylabs.co/InsideOut2 to find a Dolby Cinema near you and pre-order tickets to Inside Out 2.
(Disney/Pixar/Dolby)

