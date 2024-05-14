Tickets Now On Sale to See Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” With All New Dueling DJs Preshow at the El Capitan Theatre

Tickets are now on sale to see Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 at the El Capitan Theatre from June 14 through July 21. Guests also won't want to miss the new dueling DJs preshow live at headquarters.

What’s Happening:

Make room for new emotions with Disney and Pixar’s new feature, Inside Out 2 at the El Capitan Theatre June 14 – July 21.

at the El Capitan Theatre June 14 – July 21. Tickets are on sale now including two fan event screenings.

Guests can join us at our all new dueling DJs preshow live at headquarters! Plus feel all the feels at our Joy and Anxiety statue photo op.

The fan event screenings will take place at 7:00pm on Thursday, June 13 and Friday, June 14, each with their own exclusive items included with a ticket. Each fan event ticket is $50.

Attendees at the Thursday Fan Event will receive one Inside Out 2 Tote, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Attendees at the Friday Fan Event will receive one Inside Out 2 Cap, popcorn tin with popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket.

Daily showtimes for Inside Out 2 are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Dolby Vision 3D showtimes are available Saturday-Thursday at 4pm, and Friday at 7pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change.

are 10:00am, 1:00pm, 4:00pm, and 7:00pm and 9:55pm. Dolby Vision 3D showtimes are available Saturday-Thursday at 4pm, and Friday at 7pm. Dates and showtimes are subject to change. Sensory Inclusive Screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 29 at 1:00pm and July 2 at 7:00pm. Open Caption screenings (shown in 2D) are available June 27 at 7:00pm and June 20 at 1:00pm. Spanish Dubbed screenings (shown in 3D) are available June 26 at 7:00pm and July 6 at 1:00pm.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elcapitantheatre.com https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page

