Regal Reveals Special Promos and Merch As Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Arrives In Theaters Next Month

Regal is set to become “headquarters” for fans of the upcoming film from Pixar Animation Studios, Inside Out 2, with a number of special promotions and merch arriving at their theatres. But be quick! These limited-time offers will disappear soon.

What’s Happening:

Pixar Animation Studio’s Inside Out 2 arrives in Regal Theatres on Thursday, June 13, and fans can secure advance tickets to the highly anticipated sequel starting today Tuesday, May 14.

arrives in Regal Theatres on Thursday, June 13, and fans can secure advance tickets to the highly anticipated sequel starting today Tuesday, May 14. As the tickets go live, Regal has also made its exclusive Inside Out 2 promos and merch (emotionally) available to moviegoers.

promos and merch (emotionally) available to moviegoers. Regal Crown Club (RCC) members and Unlimited subscribers who purchase advance tickets to Inside Out 2 on May 14th will earn 1,000 credits on their accounts, which can be redeemed for free popcorn, soft drinks, movies, and merchandise. Caution: Extra RCC credits for simply securing advance seats to a hit summer movie will almost certainly trigger a positive emotional response.

on May 14th will earn 1,000 credits on their accounts, which can be redeemed for free popcorn, soft drinks, movies, and merchandise. Caution: Extra RCC credits for simply securing advance seats to a hit summer movie will almost certainly trigger a positive emotional response. As advance tickets to Inside Out 2 become available, RCC members and Unlimited subscribers will also experience heightened emotions through free IMAX upgrades while supplies last. See (and feel) more Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust, Envy, Anxiety, Ennui, and Embarrassment in an auditorium featuring this premium format.

From May 14 through June 24, RCC members can use credits to enter the Feelings on Display Portrait Sweepstakes where the contest winner will receive a custom portrait from a Pixar artist. Skip therapy and let a professional artist help discover your inner emotional state in a way that’s suitable for framing.

On Friday, May 24, Regal moviegoers can “sorta-kinda” eat their feelings by purchasing the exclusive Anger popcorn bucket at theatres nationwide. The collectible container will have an unfilled price of $20 or a price of $25 with a medium popcorn. Either in-theatre purchase earns RCC members double credits added to their accounts.

On Saturday, June 22, the My Way Matinee program will feature Inside Out 2 as part of its sensory-friendly film series where lights are turned up and volume gets turned down. These specialty showtimes give Regal guests the freedom to express their emotions verbally and physically while watching the movie.

as part of its sensory-friendly film series where lights are turned up and volume gets turned down. These specialty showtimes give Regal guests the freedom to express their emotions verbally and physically while watching the movie. Download the Regal mobile app or visit online at REGmovies.com