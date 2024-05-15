Mondo Music Restocks 3 Gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs

Mondo Music has restocked several popular Disney/Pixar LPs, allowing vinyl fans to fill their homes with the sounds of their favorite movies.

What’s Happening:

  • Mondo Music announced that they restocked their gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs for Up, Coco, and Ratatouille.
  • All three albums feature scores by Michael Giacchino with artwork by Nicole Gustafsson.
  • These beautiful Vinyl are also being offered in brand new colorways to match the album artwork.
  • Up:

  • With a cost of $40 each, all three albums are available to purchase with an expected fulfillment time of 7-10 Days. Make sure you grab these LPs before they sell out again!

