Mondo Music Restocks 3 Gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs

Mondo Music has restocked several popular Disney/Pixar LPs, allowing vinyl fans to fill their homes with the sounds of their favorite movies.

What’s Happening:

Mondo Music announced Up , Coco , and Ratatouille .

, , and . All three albums feature scores by Michael Giacchino with artwork by Nicole Gustafsson.

These beautiful Vinyl are also being offered in brand new colorways to match the album artwork.

Up:

With a cost of $40 each, all three albums are available to purchase with an expected fulfillment time of 7-10 Days. Make sure you grab these LPs before they sell out again!

