Mondo Music Restocks 3 Gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs

Mondo Music has restocked several popular Disney/Pixar LPs, allowing vinyl fans to fill their homes with the sounds of their favorite movies.
What’s Happening:
- Mondo Music announced that they restocked their gorgeous Disney/Pixar LPs for Up, Coco, and Ratatouille.
- All three albums feature scores by Michael Giacchino with artwork by Nicole Gustafsson.
- These beautiful Vinyl are also being offered in brand new colorways to match the album artwork.
- Up:
- Coco:
- With a cost of $40 each, all three albums are available to purchase with an expected fulfillment time of 7-10 Days. Make sure you grab these LPs before they sell out again!
Read More Pixar News:
- AMC Emotionally Prepares for "Inside Out 2" With New Promotions
- Regal Reveals Special Promos and Merch As Pixar's "Inside Out 2" Arrives In Theaters Next Month
- Supersuits from "The Incredibles" are Flying into "Fall Guys!"
- Fill Your Day With Joy With A New Lunchbox And Thermos When Seeing "Inside Out 2" At Alamo Drafthouse