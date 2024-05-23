Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” Projected To Have Highest Domestic Box Office Earnings So Far This Year

Pixar Animation Studio’s latest film, Inside Out 2, is anticipated to be the highest opening at the domestic box office year-to-date with $80-$85 Million, according to a report from Deadline.

Inside Out 2, the newest film from iconic animation house Pixar Animation Studios, is reportedly on track to be the highest opening at the domestic box office, year-to-date.

opened in 2015 to $90.4 Million in the domestic box office, eventually taking $356.9 million domestically and $858.8 million globally. The upcoming sequel takes the audience back into the mind of the newly-minted teenager Riley, as new more complex emotions arrive on scene to join Joy, Fear, Sadness, Disgust, and Anger.

It is currently trending with teen girls and moms, with the first 35 minutes having been screened to those at April’s CinemaCon, garnering a lot of praise and positive reviews from just that early peek.

Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen.

