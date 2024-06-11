Embrace Your Emotions with the “Inside Out 2” Collection at BoxLunch

BoxLunch is just as excited for Inside Out 2 as Pixar fans and they’re devoting their energy to a new collection of exclusive apparel and accessories featuring Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, Disgust and newcomers Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment.

Fans will soon delve into the depths of their emotions with an incredible range of merchandise from lifestyle retailer BoxLunch, inspired by Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 !

Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 Anxiety Graphic T-Shirt

The literal embodiments of emotions guiding Riley through her daily life as a teenager are spotlighted in a diverse product line featuring more than 21 items, from apparel to baby products, bags, and accessories.

Disney Pixar Inside Out Emotions Bib Set

Each product is vibrant, colorful, and fun, paying homage to the beloved moments that fans appreciate. In a world where growing up can be scary, BoxLunch's latest collection reminds us that we're never alone. It invites fans to embrace the journey of self-discovery and resilience symbolized by the characters of Inside Out 2 , empowering us to face our challenges with courage.

Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 In My Feelings Panel Crewneck

Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 Anxiety So Excited To Be Here Womens T-Shirt – RED | BoxLunch

Disney Pixar Inside Out 2 New Emotions Youth Girls T-Shirt – WHITE | BoxLunch

Disney Pixar Inside Out Emotions Quilted Baby Blanket

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Joy Portrait Enamel Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Sadness Portrait Enamel Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Emotions Group Enamel Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Bing Bong Translucent Enamel Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Joy 3D Dome Enamel Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Anger Translucent Pin

Loungefly Disney Pixar Inside Out Fear Panel Enamel Pin

About Inside Out 2

Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as Headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions. Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety, Envy, Ennui and Embarrassment show up.

About BoxLunch

BoxLunch is a specialty retailer offering a curated collection of licensed pop culture merchandise. With every $10 spent across the retailers’ themed product offering of apparel, accessories, home goods, gift and novelty, and collectibles BoxLunch will provide a meal to a person in need through its philanthropic partnerships. For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will donate at least one meal to Feeding America. $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

