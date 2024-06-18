New Elton John Documentary from Disney+ and Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightbitch” to Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival

Two upcoming feature films from Disney are set to have their world premieres at the Toronto Film Festival in September, according to Variety.
- The story of superstar Elton John will be told in a new documentary, Elton John: Never Too Late, that will eventually arrive on Disney+.
- The documentary, directed by R.J. Cutler and David Furnish (John’s husband), will have its world premiere as a gala screening at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.
- A date for the documentary’s arrival on Disney+ has not been revealed at this time.
- Also premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival is the new Searchlight Pictures film, Nightbitch, starring Amy Adams.
- Based on the titular novel by Rachel Yoder, the dark comedy features Amy Adams (Disenchanted) as a stay-at-home mom whose life takes a surreal turn.
- Nightbitch is directed by Marielle Heller and is represented by Searchlight Pictures.
- In addition to the screening of Nightbitch, which Adams produced via her Bond Group Entertainment company, the six-time Oscar nominee will receive Toronto’s 2024 TIFF Tribute Performer Award.
