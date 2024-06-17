New Featurette Released For “Kinds of Kindness”

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness has released a new featurette prior to the film’s release.
What’s Happening:
- The upcoming release from Yorgos Lanthimos is a return to slightly unhinged form for the writer and director.
- Three stories are told in this feature length triptych.
- Both the cast and Lanthimos discuss the underlying truths to the world being created in this featurette.
- Kinds of Kindness is in select cities on June 21st and everywhere on June 28th.
