New Featurette Released For “Kinds of Kindness”

Searchlight Pictures’ Kinds of Kindness has released a new featurette prior to the film’s release.

What’s Happening:

The upcoming release from Yorgos Lanthimos is a return to slightly unhinged form for the writer and director.

Three stories are told in this feature length triptych.

Both the cast and Lanthimos discuss the underlying truths to the world being created in this featurette.

Kinds of Kindness is in select cities on June 21st and everywhere on June 28th.

More Searchlight News: