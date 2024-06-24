Stitch Day (June 26th) is back and our pals over at Spencer’s are once again celebrating all things Experiment 626! The retailer has a variety of Lilo and Stitch themed gifts that are perfect for treating yourself or sharing with fellow fans.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s Stitch’s world, we just live in it! Disney fans can rejoice as another spectacular Stitch Day arrives. Taking place on June 26th to commemorate Experiment 626, companies from all over are pulling out their best Stitch themed merchandise, including Spencer’s!

Yes we’re talking about that Spencer’s from the mall! The brand known for its fun, outrageous, and often adult themed gifts is keeping things family friendly with their collection of colorful Stitch merchandise.

The adorable troublemaker is taking over an assortment of bags, shirts, hats and other accessories that make a perfect compliment to your summer adventures whether you're riding solo or hanging with the entire ohana.

Stitch Outer Space Cropped T-Shirt $23.99 – $25.59

Guests will find all of these Stitch selections and more available now at Spencer's. Select items can be picked up in-store and prices range from $12.99-$84.99.

. Select items can be picked up in-store and prices range from $12.99-$84.99. Links to individual items can be found below.

Apparel

Bedding

Plush

Backpacks

