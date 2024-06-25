New season means it’s time to update your wardrobe, especially when Disney Store is offering a sale on their character and parks themed T-shirts!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This summer guests can rediscover the timeless charm of Disney with classic Disney Tees featuring beloved characters and iconic scenes. Best of all, for a limited time, guests can shop tees for 40% Off!

Perfect for fans of all ages, the collection at Disney Store captures the heartwarming spirit of favorite characters, from Mickey Mouse to Elsa and beyond.

Whether you're reliving cherished memories or introducing new generations to the wonder of Disney, these trendy tops are a must-have addition to your personal collection.

Shop the wide selection of Disney-themed T-shirts available now at Disney Store ! P rices are as marked, no code needed to access the savings!

Below are some of our favorite designs included in the sale.

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Mickey Mouse Icon T-Shirt for Adults – Disney Pride Collection

Wicket W. Warrick Ewok Fashion Tank Top for Girls – Star Wars

The Avengers Marvel Artist Series T-Shirt for Adults by Sara Pichelli

Mickey Mouse Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

Stitch Fashion T-Shirt for Girls – Lilo & Stitch

Cheshire Cat Fashion T-Shirt for Women – Alice in Wonderland

Frozen "Wandering Oaken’s Trading Post and Sauna" T-Shirt for Adults

Walt Disney World "The Most Magical Place on Earth" Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults

Donald Duck California Long Sleeve T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Toy Story Fashion T-Shirt for Kids

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!