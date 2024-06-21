“Lilly Loves Disney” Collection Adds New Items Featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck

Fashion brand Lilly Pulitzer is turning back to Disney for inspiration as they launch a new series of lifestyle apparel designed with fans in mind. The “Lilly Loves Disney” Collection has added a new set of items, featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, posing among the petals on clothing, accessories, and more.

It’s only been several months since shopDisney has introduced a Lilly Pulitzer collection, but you know what they say, good things come to those who wait. If you’ve been waiting to bring more Lilly Pulitzer to your wardrobe, the time has finally arrived!

The Disney X Lilly Pulitzer "Lilly Loves Disney" Collection has already made an entrance at DisneyStore and Disney Parks, but now has new additions to the comfortable athleisure wear designed to keep up with your lifestyle, now featuring Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck!

Whether you’re heading to Disney Parks on a regular basis or keeping things routine at home, dress your best with this assortment that includes: 1/2 Zip Pullovers Baseball Caps Purses T-Shirts And More



For this collection, Lilly Pulitzer returns to the classic “Lilly Loves Disney” design this time, starting with a rich blue background covered with brightly colored images of flowers, trees, bubbles, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and a perfect Disney castle hidden throughout.

The “Lilly Loves Disney – Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck” collection is now available at DisneyStore , and at select locations at the Disney Parks.

Below are some of our favorite items or check out the full collection on shopDisney

