Celebrate Stitch Day in Style with BoxLunch

Celebrate everyone’s favorite experiment on Stitch day with adorable merchandise from BoxLunch.

What’s Happening:

  • BoxLunch is preparing for 6/26, AKA Stitch Day, with a collection of merchandise celebrating the fan favorite character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.
  • Experiment 626, a destructive alien science experiment turned best friend, is one of Disney’s most beloved icons.
  • In anticipation of the adorable blue alien’s celebration, BoxLunch has curated an entire collection of clothes and accessories to help you prepare.
  • A few highlights of this collection include:

 

 

 

 

 

  • You can view all of the retailer's Lilo & Stitch inspired items here.
  • BoxLunch is a leader in fandom merchandise. With a huge array of items from different popular series and movies, BoxLunch is the perfect place to celebrate your favorite pieces of media.

