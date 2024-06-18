Celebrate Stitch Day in Style with BoxLunch

Celebrate everyone’s favorite experiment on Stitch day with adorable merchandise from BoxLunch.

What’s Happening:

BoxLunch is preparing for 6/26, AKA Stitch Day, with a collection of merchandise celebrating the fan favorite character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.

Experiment 626, a destructive alien science experiment turned best friend, is one of Disney’s most beloved icons.

In anticipation of the adorable blue alien’s celebration, BoxLunch has curated an entire collection of clothes and accessories to help you prepare.

A few highlights of this collection include: Her Universe Disney Lilo & Stitch Hibiscus Flower Stitch Knit Zippered Hoodie – BoxLunch Exclusive ($64.90)



You can view all of the retailer's Lilo & Stitch inspired items here

inspired items BoxLunch is a leader in fandom merchandise. With a huge array of items from different popular series and movies, BoxLunch is the perfect place to celebrate your favorite pieces of media.

