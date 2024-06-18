Celebrate Stitch Day in Style with BoxLunch

Celebrate everyone’s favorite experiment on Stitch day with adorable merchandise from BoxLunch.
What’s Happening:
- BoxLunch is preparing for 6/26, AKA Stitch Day, with a collection of merchandise celebrating the fan favorite character from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch.
- Experiment 626, a destructive alien science experiment turned best friend, is one of Disney’s most beloved icons.
- In anticipation of the adorable blue alien’s celebration, BoxLunch has curated an entire collection of clothes and accessories to help you prepare.
- A few highlights of this collection include:
- You can view all of the retailer's Lilo & Stitch inspired items here.
- BoxLunch is a leader in fandom merchandise. With a huge array of items from different popular series and movies, BoxLunch is the perfect place to celebrate your favorite pieces of media.
Read More: