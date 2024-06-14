The Force is “an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us and penetrates us; it binds the galaxy together.” We can’t say the same is true for fashion, but we can say we love the new Star Wars styles from Her Universe that just surfaced at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Her Universe is paying homage to the Star Wars franchise with a delightful series of apparel that’s out of this world!

Traditional silhouettes get a galactic update as characters like R2-D2, and the AT-AT Walkers along with Rebel and Imperial logos lend their iconic presence thoughtful patterns and designs that will speak to modern day fashion.

The collection includes a knit polo top for all the Light Side fans and a vintage style skirt for those who like to dabble in the Dark Side.

The Her Universe Star Wars Collection is available now at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

AT-AT Walkers Skirt for Women by Her Universe

Retro style poplin skirt

Stretch waistback, flat front

Zipper back

Belt loops

Includes contrast belt accessory

Attached slip skirt

97% cotton / 3% spandex

R2-D2 Knit Polo for Women by Her Universe

Sweater polo

Three-button placket

Slightly puffed short sleeves

Ribbed revere collar

Ribbed sleeve band

100% cotton

More from Her Universe:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!